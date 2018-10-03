Experts reveal the best time to experience fall in Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Don’t let the 90-degree weather fool you. It is fall in Virginia and that means weekend trips to the mountains for hikes, apple picking, and leaf-peeping.

So when should you plan your trip? Virginia Tech tree physiology expert John Seiler has an opinion.

Seiler said rain this summer and early fall should make for a “vibrant season” in terms of autumn colors.

“It looks like a really good fall, as all the soils have been recharged with good rainfall. Everything is well saturated, and even if we didn’t get another drop of rain during October, the trees are in a really healthy position,” Seiler said. “People should be looking at their calendars and pick a good Saturday or Sunday, either the third or fourth week in October, and plan your trip accordingly.”

Here are some good leaf-peeping options from the Virginia Department of Forestry:

For updates on the best places to view the changing leaves, call the foliage hotline – 1-800-424-5683