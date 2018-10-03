Assateague horse killed after being struck by a vehicle

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – An 18 year-old Solid Bay Stallion was struck by a car and killed on Tuesday.

The horse was struck on Route 611, becoming the 19th horse to be killed on Route 611 causeway since 1982, another 6 horses have been injured.

The normal range for Sir Gruff and his band, including Ninka and Assateague Phoenix, is in the vicinity of Tingles Island and the Pine Tree backcountry, but the band had spent much of the summer in the developed area.

The National Park Service says they are committed to protecting the Assateague horses, now and forever and they hope to continue to work with the State of Maryland Department of Transportation to make Route 611 safer for visitors and wild horses.

A full investigation of this accident is underway.