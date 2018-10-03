Applebee’s releases $1 zombie cocktail just in time for Halloween

Time to get “BOOzy”! Applebee’s is offering a specialty cocktail through the month of October for just $1.

Introducing the Dollar Zombie cocktail.

The 10oz drink is a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and is garnished with a gummy brain.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we’re excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink.”

Click here to find your nearest location.