Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - When staging a home there are places and spaces many people overlook or just miss the mark. Interior designer Darmeshia Guyton show us some ways to to stage a home or business to make it look inviting and ready to sell.

Custom Living on Coast Live is presented by

Meme G Home Designs

(757)-673-2684

www.memeghome.com