Woman jogger suffers broken ankles and ribs from hit and run, Va. Beach Police need help finding suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police needs help to find a driver accused of a hit and run of a pedestrian on September 23.

Around 10:45 a.m., the victim was jogging on Mediterranean Avenue near Carolina Avenue in the Shadowlawn area of Virginia Beach. Police said an unknown vehicle struck her and never stopped.

The victim suffered injuries including two broken ankles, two broken ribs, a cracked vertebrae and her face was still swollen eight days later.

Police have video of a vehicle driving past the area of and at the time of the incident. It looks to be a dark colored SUV.

If you have any information that can help police call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.