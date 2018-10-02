With October’s arrival, doctors urge flu shots in Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The arrival of October has doctors in Hampton Roads urging people to not delay in getting their flu shots.

Sentara Healthcare tells News 3 that flu season in the region typically picks up around October 1st each year. Their physicians say because it can take up to two full weeks after receiving the vaccine to produce antibodies to help protect from the flu, the earlier someone gets the shot the better.

Sentara is offering 10 free drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads on Saturday, October 6th. You can find locations here.

An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

News 3 medical expert Dr. Ryan Light has already seen a case of the flu in his office in Chesapeake. He is urging everyone to get vaccinated.