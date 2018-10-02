× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity building

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A mid-week warm up… Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and 60s today, just a few degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mixture of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Highs will return to the mid 80s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. We will warm into the upper 80s on Thursday, almost 15 degrees above normal. Humidity will also be on the rise, so it will feel more like summer for the end of the week.

More clouds will mix in for Friday and the weekend and a few isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will drop into the low 80s, still about 5 degrees below normal.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 2nd

1969 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

1973 F2 Tornado: Accomack Co

1977 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Leslie drifting southwest over the central Atlantic. Leslie is centered about 550 miles east of Bermuda and moving SW at 5 mph. A slow SW or SSW motion is expected through Wednesday. A turn to the NNE is forecast to occur by Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Leslie is likely to become a hurricane Tuesday night.

A broad area of low pressure has developed over the southwestern Caribbean Sea a couple hundred miles north of Panama. Shower and thunderstorm activity is currently limited, and unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to inhibit development over the next couple of days while the low drifts generally north. By late week and over the weekend, however, upper-level winds are forecast to become a little more conducive for development when the system will be moving northwest into the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

