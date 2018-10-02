Teen dies after Portsmouth triple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A teen that was shot in Tuesday’s triple shooting in Portsmouth died in surgery on Wednesday.

Police have not at this time released the name of the victim or their age. All officials confirmed to News 3 was that it is a teen.

Three people were injured in a triple shooting in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street Tuesday night. The call came in at 10:02 p.m.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

