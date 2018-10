Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - Halloween can be a scary season for pets as well as parents and their little ones. Candy, costumes and decorations can all present hazards to our furry friends.

The folks from Norfolk SPCA have some advice to keep your cats and dogs safe during the hauntings.

And for some fun, check out the Norfolk SPCA Witches and Whiskers Luncheon on Friday, October 26 from 11:30am-1:00pm. Get tickets at norfolkspca.com/events-calendar.