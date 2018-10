‘Skins scoop: Monday not a fun day for Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins are suffering from a case of the Mondays.

In its last 15 appearances on Monday Night Football, Washington’s record is just 2-and-13 – including five straight losses. Monday, the first place Redskins face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Redskins recent Monday Night Football results:

Monday 10/2/17 at Kansas City, 29-20 loss

Monday 10/23/17 at Philadelphia, 34-24 loss

Monday 12/19/16 vs. Carolina, 26-15 loss

Monday 9/12/16 vs. Pittsburgh, 38-16 loss

Monday 12/7/15 at Dallas, 19-16 loss

Monday 10/27/14 at Dallas, 20-17 win

Monday 10/6/14 vs. Seattle, 27-17 loss

Monday 11/25/13 vs. San Francisco, 27-6 loss

Monday 9/9/13 vs. Philadelphia, 33-27 loss

Monday 12/3/12 vs. New York Giants, 17-16 win

Monday 9/26/11 at Dallas, 18-16 loss

Monday 11/15/10 vs. Philadelphia, 59-28 loss

Monday 12/21/09 vs. New York Giants, 45-12 loss

Monday 10/26/09 vs. Philadelphia, 27-17 loss

Monday 11/3/08 vs. Pittsburgh, 23-6 loss