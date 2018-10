PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three people were injured in a triple shooting in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street Tuesday night.

The call came in at 10:02 p.m.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities originally said all three victims were adult men but later said they are two men and one boy.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

