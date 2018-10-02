Police: Newport News man arrested on drug charges was operating near a school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 68-year-old Robert Dixon of Newport News was arrested on Monday.

Organized Crime Division Unit were conducting surveillance in the area of Hampton Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, investigating an anonymous complaint involving the distributing of drugs in the 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officials said the officers observed Dixon, known from previous investigation, making contact with individuals in front of the Food Tiger store trading what appeared to be narcotics and cash, consistent with drug activity.

Dixon was approached and after throwing a bag of suspected narcotics detained.

Dixon was operating within 1000 feet of a school and a Boys and Girls Club, according to officials.

He was arrested and transported to booking charged with 4 different drug charges, two of which were for manufacturing and distributing charges.