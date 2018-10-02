Police in Virginia Beach investigate 7-Eleven robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven and looking for two suspects in the case.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, two black men entered the 7-Eleven on 4756 Baxter Ave. with handguns and robbed the store before leaving on foot.

The first suspect was described as 5’6,” 170 pounds possibly in his 30s. The second suspect was thin possibly 140 pounds, also in his 30s. Both males were wearing dark clothing, and full face masks, and gloves. There is no further suspect information available at this time. This incident is currently under investigation by members of the Department’s Robbery Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.