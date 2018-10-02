People Taking Action: Suffolk woman organizes fundraiser for Hurricane Florence victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk woman proves one person can make a big difference when it comes to helping people, even when they are in another state.

When Hurricane Florence hit the Carolinas two weeks ago, the images that rolled across our screen were unforgettable. And as the flood waters rose, it became clear Suffolk resident Kelly Myles couldn't sit around and do nothing.

"She sees something that needs [to be] done and she has the energy and the contacts - and the leadership abilities to make it happen," said Suffolk Christian Church Pastor Michael Halley.

Kelly's friend, Jennifer Miller, agreed.

"What she did got a lot of people in the community to donate," Jennifer said.

The fundraiser was called "Stuff the Bus" - more specifically, the Suffolk Christian Church Bus.

Organized by Kelly through the church, she was able to stuff the bus full of much-needed supplies and send them down to Newport, North Carolina, outside of Morehead City, where she worked with a church to distribute the items to families who'd lost everything.

And because of her tireless work helping people she doesn't even know, we surprised her at Suffolk Christian Church with a News 3 People Taking Action award along with a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Kelly is a nursing home administrator and knows the challenges that come up when disaster strikes.

"I've had nursing homes evacuated and I've been part of other evacuations, so I know what happens when you need help," she said.

And mom Elaine Abernathy isn't surprised her daughter is a community superstar.

"Always very caring and looking out for other people; you've gotta be very proud of her. I am very proud of her," Elaine said.

