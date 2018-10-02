× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A taste of summer!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

If you are a fan of summer weather, I have good news. Temperatures will continue to warm up over the next few days. In fact, on Thursday many of us may touch the 90° mark.

Wednesday morning won’t be as cool as this morning. Most of us will wake up to temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s, versus the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. As a result, we are not expecting much in the way of fog on Wednesday morning.

After a steamy day on Thursday, a weak cold front will cross the region. That front and an on-shore wind will help drop our temperatures five to 10° on Friday and into the weekend.

While it will still be warmer than normal, expect high temperatures Friday and into next week in the upper 70s and the lower 80s.

While we are not expecting any widespread rain this weekend or early next week, an isolated shower is not out of the question any day. We are holding on to 20% rain chances for Friday through mid week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1969 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

1973 F2 Tornado: Accomack Co

1977 Tornado: Virginia Beach

