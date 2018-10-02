Passengers, HRT bus driver injured after Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Nine passengers and a Hampton Roads Transit bus driver were injured after a crash in the area of Border and Windy Roads in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an elderly woman ran a stop sign at the intersection of the two streets around 12:45 p.m. The bus was traveling on Route 14 when the woman’s vehicle hit the front driver’s side of the bus.

The passengers and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It is not known exactly how many people were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Download the News 3 app for updates.