Owner says newborn puppies were stolen from her home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Almost two weeks ago, Coco, a Maltese, gave birth to four puppies: two girls and two boys. But now, only two remain because two of them were stolen.

“It was scary because I was like, ‘Okay, I didn’t know who was in the home and why would they take the puppies?'” said Shelly Wright, the owner.

Virginia Beach Police said the burglary happened on Thursday, Sept. 27 between 2 and 8 p.m. at Wright’s home in a neighborhood near Lynnhaven Parkway and Centerville Turnpike. There wasn’t a sign of a forced entry, and Wright believes her daughter might have left their door unlocked.

“It looks like you just came for the puppies, and that is what really bothers me,” said Wright of the thief. It also makes her feel as if she was targeted. But now, she’s worried about the newborn puppies’ health.

Wright said because the puppies are so young, they have to be with their mom to stay warm, relying on her almost exclusively. She’s worried the person who stole them might not be able to properly care for the puppies, who aren’t even two weeks old.

“They can’t even relieve themselves on their own; their mom has to do that for them, so to remove them from their parent is just really horrible, so we’re really unsettled. I didn’t sleep for a few days,” said Wright.

All of that added up means the puppies’ chance for survival is slim, said Wright. That’s why she just wants them returned, no questions asked.

“Try to do the right things so the dogs can be reunited and the puppies can have a normal life,” she said.