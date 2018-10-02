Norfolk Police searching for missing woman last seen leaving Virginia Beach hospital

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Authorities say 33-year-old Penny-Ann Ridley was last seen leaving the Emergency Room at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach after being discharged around 7 p.m. on September 28.

Ridley is described as a black woman who is about 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has a tattoo on her right arm that reads “Destiny 10-24-09,” and she was last seen wearing black tights, tennis shoes and a shirt of an unknown color.

Detectives say Ridley suffers from mental health issues and is in need of her medication.

Anyone who has seen Ridley is asked to call the non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips mobile app.

