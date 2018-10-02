Night of the Living Museum returns to Virginia Living Museum for 19th year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula’s largest Halloween party, The Night of the Living Museum, returns to the Virginia Living Museum for the 19th year.

Friday, October 19 and Saturday, October 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., get your costumes ready for this family-friendly, not-too-spooky Halloween event.

Enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the museum while walking through themed galleries filled with characters and decorations.

Enjoy live animal shows featuring Halloween critters.

Step into a world of “Forest Friends” and “Monster Lab” in transformed indoor exhibits.

Explore fun science with “Not the Mythbusters.”

Sit in on the 20 minute spook-tacular laser show “Fright Light” in the Abbitt Planetarium.

Venture into the cave to seek out pirates and their treats.

Plus, take a nighttime hike along the outdoor boardwalk and see the Dinosaur Discovery Trail by night.

The Wild Side Café and the Wild Things Museum Store will be open all evening.

Click here for more information.