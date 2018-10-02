Newport News Police Department participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – National Coffee with a Cop Day is a day for police departments around the country to host events, promote community engagement and connect with citizens.

On October 3, Newport News Police Department will hold three different events, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the following locations:

South Precinct: Piggly Wiggly Community Room, 3101 Jefferson Ave.

Piggly Wiggly Community Room, 3101 Jefferson Ave. Central Precinct: Angelo’s Steak & Pancake House, 755 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Angelo’s Steak & Pancake House, 755 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. North Precinct: Belgian Waffle & Steak House, 14700 Warwick Blvd.

Officers will be on-hand to speak with citizens. Citizens will have the chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in their area.