Man, woman shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman both suffered gunshot wounds in the city Tuesday night.

At 10:30 p.m., police and fire personnel were called to the 3300 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to a shooting victim. First responders arrived at the scene to find a 27-year-old Hampton man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right foot.

Shortly thereafter, a 30-year-old Newport News woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Authorities believe both victims were shot in the 1100 block of 33rd Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

