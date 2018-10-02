Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for fatal 2016 shooting of Yorktown security guard

YORKTOWN, Va. – The 28-year-old man who was convicted of fatally shooting a security guard at the County Grill and Smokehouse in 2016 received his sentence in York County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Coleston Ryan Lewis was sentenced to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter, one year for carrying a concealed weapon, one year for pointing/brandishing a firearm and one year for shooting in a public place. He will spend a total of 13 years in prison.

Lewis was convicted of the charges in May 2018. His initial first-degree murder charge was amended to voluntary manslaughter, while his second-degree murder charge was dropped and he was found not guilty in the use of a firearm in a felony.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say Lewis shot and killed the armed security guard as he was being escorted from an event being held in the parking lot of the restaurant in the 1200 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day 2016, and Lewis was arrested days later.

As Lewis was running away, authorities say another armed security guard shot at Lewis but missed. After shooting and killing the victim, Lewis fled the area on foot.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Richard Irvin. Authorities say he was working as a security guard for a private company that was hired by the restaurant for its event.

Court records show Lewis has been charged with multiple offenses in the past, including assault and battery, assault on law enforcement, malicious bodily injury, and several weapons charges – including possession of a concealed weapon (brass knuckles), and possession of a sawed-off gun.