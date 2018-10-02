Unknown substance inside letter retrieved from Smithfield post office deemed not hazardous

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department received a call regarding an unknown substance inside a letter from a Smithfield post office.

Around 4:40 p.m., a man reported that he had retrieved a letter from the post office in the 200 block of Main Street in Smithfield that contained an unknown powdered substance.

According to officials, the man did not report the substance until he arrived at Central Precinct in Newport News.

The parking lot in front of Central Precinct located in the 600 block of Dresden Drive is blocked off at this time.

The Newport News Fire Department Hazmat Team and police are investigated this incident.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office told News 3 it is not involved in the investigation.

Around 6:00 p.m., the Central Precinct parking lot was re-opened and the unknown substance wasn’t deemed to be hazardous.

