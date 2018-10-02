Helping CHKD address a community mental health crisis on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - More children die each year from suicide than cancer, cardiovascular disease, birth defects, pneumonia and chronic lung disease combined.

The King's Daughters (www.kingsdaughters.org) is the founding organization of Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) and is working to help the hospital raise $1 million this year for it’s Mental Health Program.

The organization is the focus of this installment of The Better Business Break, presented by Southern Bank, the Bank of Better Business.™