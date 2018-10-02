Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ team up to launch new brew for the fall

BOSTON, Mass. – Calling all coffee and beer lovers! The new Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter combines a taste of Dunkin’s espresso blend coffee with Harpoon’s famous craft beer, just in time for the fall.

The two iconic beverage brands have come together for the first time to launch a balanced, malty tasting, smooth brew starting October 1. The 12 ounce bottles and drafts will be available throughout the fall season, at select retail locations across the Eastern U.S.

“Dunkin’ has been there for us since the early days when getting the brewery up and running required a lot of beer, and even more coffee. We couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to the company that’s helped fuel our success than to create something special for our fans by combining the taste of their favorite morning brew with one of ours,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and Co-Founder of Harpoon Brewery.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter first premiered September 27 at Dunk-toberfest, the aptly named introduction to Harpoon’s annual Octoberfest event.

The new, 6% ABV Dunkin’ Porter has a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate. The brew pairs perfectly with fall favorites like hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and, Dunkin’s signature donuts.

According to Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, “Our brands have such passionate, loyal fans, who start their busy day with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee and end it by enjoying one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers. We’re thrilled to now finally bring the two together, partnering with one of the most respected craft breweries in the country to offer coffee lovers and beer enthusiasts alike a classic new taste to celebrate the season.”

Click here to find a Dunkin’ Coffee Porter near you.