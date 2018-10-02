Gerber starts national search for new spokesbaby

Gerber is on a mission to find a new spokesbaby for 2019.

The company announced the move on its website this week and spokesbaby submissions will end on October 20.

People can submit their adorable baby pictures and information here.

In 2017, Gerber selected Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old from Georgia. He was also the first ever Gerber spokesbaby to have Down syndrome.

Gerber also announced in April 2018 that its headquarters would be moving to Arlington County, Virginia.

According to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, Gerber’s sister company, Nestle USA, is located in Arlington County, and the baby food maker’s move is projected to create 150 new jobs.