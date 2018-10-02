Early morning shooting leaves one injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of S. Palm Avenue.

According to officials, the call was received on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. for a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing and was described as heavy set. He fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).