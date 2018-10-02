Detatched garage heavily damaged after late night Suffolk fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Skeetertown Road that left a garage heavily damaged Monday night.

The call came in at 11:17 p.m., and the first units arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes later.

According to Battalion Chief Demetri Wilson, firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the single-story, detatched garage. The garage was approximately 30 feet from the home.

The homeowner was able to remove vehicles from the garage before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, which was called under control at 11:37 p.m.

The approximately 600-sq. ft. garage was heavily damaged, but the home was not affected.

No injuries were reported.

Engines 1, 2 and 3, Rescue 1, Ladder 3, Battalion 1, Tankers 1 and 8, Safety 1, EMS 1 and Medic 1 responded to the scene.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

