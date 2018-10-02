× Biplanes and Brews: World War I air show comes to Military Aviation Museum this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Fans of historic aircraft can catch World War I-era planes in action this weekend…all while enjoying craft beers.

Biplanes and Brews World War I Air Show kicks off Saturday, October 6 at the Military Aviation Museum on Princess Anne Road and will wrap up on Sunday.

The airshow’s new format brings in Virginia breweries, which will offer beer samples, while Biplanes and Triplanes perform.

“The early days of aviation have a fascinating history, and our mission is to connect new audiences with this history through education and sometimes, more creative means,” said Jarod Hoogland, Director of the Military Aviation Museum. “Beer is one of those things that transcends time, and we’re proud that so many local Virginia Breweries have stepped up to help us share living aviation history through flying and craft brewing.”

Breweries set to appear at the event are:

Pleasure House Brewing

Reaver Beach Brewing Co.

Stone Brewing

Reason Beer

Blue Mountain Brewery

Pale Fire Brewing Company

Parkway Brewing Company

Biplanes and Brews will also feature live performances from 1920s-era performers and military reenactments.

Single-day tickets are $43 for the airshow and beer tastings, or $23 for just the airshow.

Click HERE for more information.