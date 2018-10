Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - October is Car Care Month and AAA Tidewater wants to help you help your care survive the coming winter.

AAA Car Care Clinic:

Saturday, October 27

10:00am – 2:00pm

AAA Corporate Center

5366 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach

Free and open to everyone.

Presented by AAA

AAA.com/CarCare