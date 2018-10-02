200K will be paid to family of man hit, killed by speeding Norfolk Police officer

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk will pay $200,000 to the family of a 79-year-old man after an officer in the city’s police department killed a man while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The family of Roberto Crittsinger will receive the money after a federal judge ruled on the wrongful death lawsuit that Crittsinger’s family had against Norfolk.

Crittsinger was killed in the crash by Norfolk Police Department officer Justin Benson.

It was a Saturday night at around 10 p.m. near ODU on May 7, 2016, when Benson’s police cruiser crashed into Crittsinger car.

A preliminary investigation showed that the police cruiser was traveling south on Hampton Boulevard and a Toyota Prius pulled out from Surry Crescent when the collision happened.

News 3 learned that officer was going 76 miles an hour at the time of the collision, according to court records.

The speed limit is 35 mph on Hampton Blvd.

Under the Norfolk Police Policy it states, “Speed limits will not be exceeded by more than 15 miles per hour, except during pursuits.”

