Virginia Beach man sentenced to 20 years for continuous sexual abuse of minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 68-year-old Norman Lee Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison with all but 20 years suspended for raping a victim under the age of 13.

This sentence was above the high end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines, which recommended a sentence of no more than 11 years and 10 months.

Mitchell pled guilty on May 29, 2018. The Commonwealth’s evidence proved that Norman Lee Mitchell sexually abused a minor known to him for approximately six years. The abuse was continuous over this period of time.

Mitchell told the victim, “It’s our little secret,” and not to tell anyone. The victim disclosed the abuse at age 17 and police began an investigation.

Mitchell was interviewed a number of times and eventually admitted that he didn’t remember sexually abusing the victim but that the victim was telling the truth. He further admitted to some of the sexual abuse. In a recorded phone call with a family member of the victim, Mitchell apologized for what he did to the victim.

Mitchell has prior convictions for three counts of assault and battery of a family member, four counts of bad checks, assault and driving with a revoked license.