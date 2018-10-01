Three hospitalized after JetBlue plane makes emergency landing at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – Three people are in the hospital after a JetBlue plane made an emergency landing at Norfolk International Airport Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Administration and Operations division of the Norfolk Airport Authority, the plane landed around 8:05 a.m. due to a passenger who was experiencing a medical event. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly thereafter, two other passengers complained of unrelated symptoms and were also taken to the hospital.

The plane left Norfolk International around 2 p.m. Monday. The spokesperson said the flight originated from Newark, New Jersey, and was headed to the Dominican Republic.

There is no further information on the passengers’ conditions.

Download the News 3 app for updates.