Syms Middle School to host Hampton’s Five-Alarm Festival

HAMPTON, Va. – Syms Middle School will host the Hampton Fire Department’s Five-Alarm Festival October 6 to celebrate Fire Prevention Month and the kick-off of National Fire Prevention Week.

The event will feature fire safety demonstrations, children’s activities and free snacks, and is free and open to the public.

Throughout the day, valuable safety information and free resources will be available to citizens, as well as face painting, balloons, inflatables and prizes for children. Hampton Fire & Rescue will also be on-site serving complimentary cotton candy, popcorn, water and sno-cones.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. For more information on the festival, call (757) 727-1212.