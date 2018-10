NORFOLK, Va. – No injuries were reported after a street sweeper caught fire in the Janaf Shopping Center parking lot Sunday night, according to public information officers.

A patrol officer was notified that a vehicle was on fire in the parking lot out front of Payless ShoeSource around 10:30 p.m. When police arrived, they observed a street sweeper fully engulfed in flames.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue was called to extinguish the fire.

The driver of the sweeper was able to escape without injury.