Spotify is taking The Opening Act to Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. – October 1 and 2, the global music streaming company, Spotify, will be visiting Hampton University to engage students and leadership.

Over the past 2 years, Spotify has produced The Opening Act HBCU Conference, a two-day experience in New York City that welcomed eager and talented undergraduates who are attending U.S. Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), with an interest in the music, technology and media industries.

Dr. Cherise Bernard, Spotify’s Campus Talent Acquisition Partner and The Opening Act lead said, “This effort is very important and is a major priority for Spotify. We have a commitment to recruiting top talent from underrepresented communities – including African-America, Latin X, LGBTQ and others. We are a global company, and aim to have our workforce align with and mirror our listeners.”

This year, Spotify is taking The Opening Act on the road and launching their efforts at Hampton University.

Dr. Bernard said, “Spotify is driving The Opening Act this year at four HBCU host institutions. HBCUs have rich history, exemplary leadership, and an amazing caliber of students. Hampton demonstrates those qualities in every way. Furthermore, we continue to be impressed with the students that we’ve already met through our other recruitment activities at the University.”

After an open application process, the Spotify team selected 150 Hampton students from various areas of study. In addition to the student-focused conference on October 1st, leaders from Spotify will meet with Hampton University Dean’s and academic leaders for feedback on strategies to expand recruitment

“We are thrilled with the idea of meeting with Hampton’s Deans and Department Heads of the varied schools within the university. Hearing directly from high-achieving academic leaders about the needs of their students at Hampton will help inform Spotify and our student recruitment strategies,” stated Dr. Bernard.

Although attendance is limited, there will opportunities during breaks for attendees and others who are interested in learning more about Spotify to meet with the team in the conference room.