VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Zeiders American Dream Theater is a new state of the art venue consisting of a 309 seat Main Stage Theater and 120 seat Studio Theater. "The Z" will open its doors for the first time with the Proteus Festival, October 5 through October 7, 2018.

We get a peek at the theater and a preview of the festival.

To learn more go to thez.org/proteusfestival.

