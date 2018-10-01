Police search for suspects after woman carjacked while parking for work in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for suspects after a woman was carjacked Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Raby Road for a robbery/carjacking. When they arrived, a 63-year-old woman said when she exited her vehicle after parking for work, two men, not known to her, approached her and displayed a gun.

The men reportedly demanded personal belongings and her car keys. The woman gave them what they asked for and the suspects took the 2008 Ford Edge. The woman was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was later in Newport News, so Norfolk detectives contacted Newport News officers who located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspects did not stop the vehicle and got onto the interstate.

State Police then saw the vehicle and attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle sped away.

Police are looking for a White Ford Edge with VA tags ZWW-9947. If anyone sees this vehicle, or knows anything about this robbery, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.