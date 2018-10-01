PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 10/5 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — "Let's Hear It For The Kids" — Pictured (L-R): Michael Gee and Alyson Hannigan

“Let’s Hear it for the Kids” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALEAspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Kiko Pastur, Jason Palter, Michael Gee and Bryan Saint.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#513).  Original airdate 10/1/2018.