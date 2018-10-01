× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: 50s and fog in the morning

The calendar may say October now, but it certainly will feel a lot more like August this week.

A broad area of high-pressure will dominate our weather for much of the work week. That will bring us plenty of sunshine, but also plenty of heat and humidity.

But Tuesday should start off on a mild note. Many of us will wake up to temperatures in the 50s. Watch out for some areas of dense, patchy fog.

Once the fog burns off, temperatures will soar back into the mid 80s. That is about 10 degrees warmer than normal.

And it will get even hotter on Wednesday and especially Thursday. On Thursday some of us may even touch the 90 degree mark!

A week cold front will approach the region late Thursday and early on Friday. It looks like it will fizzle out before it gets here, meaning we probably won’t see any rain out of it. But it will help drop our temperatures by three to four degrees on Friday.

The slightly milder weather will continue for the weekend, but no guarantees about the dry weather.

We will have about a 30% chance for scattered showers on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday. We are expecting significant cloud cover this weekend as well.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1929 Heavy Rain: 4.75″ Norfolk

2010 Heavy Rain: 3 day event SE VA & NC. Rain totals 7 – 12”

