Three people displaced after Norfolk kitchen fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a kitchen fire in the 800 block of Phil Potts Road Monday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

All occupants were out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries have been reported. Fire control was called at 10:24 a.m.

Three people have been displaced, and the Red Cross is being called to assist. Fire marshals are now on-scene for investigation.

One cat was reported missing by Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

