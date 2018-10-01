Three people displaced after Norfolk kitchen fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a kitchen fire in the 800 block of Phil Potts Road Monday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
All occupants were out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries have been reported. Fire control was called at 10:24 a.m.
Three people have been displaced, and the Red Cross is being called to assist. Fire marshals are now on-scene for investigation.
One cat was reported missing by Norfolk Fire-Rescue.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.