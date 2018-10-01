“Nobody worked her case hard enough”: after 51 years N.C. family continues to search for the truth

MANTEO, N.C. – July 1, 1967 was the last day 19-year-old Brenda Joyce Holland would breath in the salty air of the Outer Banks.

Holland, a student at Campbell college, was working that summer as a makeup supervisor for the ‘Lost Colony’ outdoor drama. According to reports and old newspaper clips, one night, after the play was over, Holland left the theater with one of the actors, Danny Barber. According to old writings about the investigation the two went on a date, walked out on Jenette’s Pier, and went back to Barber’s house but when he fell asleep Holland walked home.

The young woman never made it home, and never showed up for work the following day. It was not until five days later, a pilot with the Civil Air Patrol would discover Holland’s body in the Albermarle sound, washed up against a stump.

Her sister, Kim Thorn, was only 9-year-old when she found out she would never see her big sister Brenda again. Thorn remembers that time in her life as a very tragic one, where her entire family had a terrible time coping and understanding what had happened.

News 3 recently spoke to Thorn who has been looking for answers in her sister’s murder for as long as she can remember.

Thorn told News 3 where her own investigating has led her, thanks to help from an investigative journalist John Railey, and a former Dare County deputy, Buddy Tillett.

Back in 1967, Dare County Sheriff Frank Cahoon told the Holland family all leads pointed to Danny Barber as the killer, but Barber was never charged. The Sheriff told the Holland family they needed more evidence to file charges.

Years went by, no charges were filed and Brenda’s mother and father died without any certainty of who their daughter’s killer was.

