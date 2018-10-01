Night of remembrance for Virginia Beach mother during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bellamy Gamboa, the Virginia Beach mother of four killed by her ex-boyfriend, is being honored by the Samaritan House on Monday.

Gamboa’s family will join others at the Town Center Fountain Plaza in Virginia Beach for the event that coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which runs through October.

“Dear VA family and friends. Join my Father, Emmanuel Gamboa, tonight as he honors my sister’s legacy hosted by the Samaritan House. They will unveil her photo and silhouette with her story behind it. Happy October,” Charisse Gamboa, Bellamy’s sister.

Lamont Johnson, Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend, confessed to choking and killing her before putting her body in a bag and bringing it to Chesapeake. The two had been living together with a child that the two were co-parenting.

Gamboa’s family helped to organize extensive search efforts following the disappearance of Bellamy just before the July Fourth holiday.

