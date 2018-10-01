New York man dies in Atlantic Ocean along North Carolina coast

RODANTHE, N.C. – A 63-year-old man from Baldwinsville, New York died Monday morning while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore, near Rodanthe, North Carolina.

Around 10 a.m., dispatchers received a call for two swimmers who were in distress. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service Rangers responded to the incident.

The victims friend initiated CPR efforts, followed by Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue and Dare County Emergency Medical Services. The CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

This is the fifth swimming-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. There were seven swimming-related fatalities in 2017 and eight in 2016.