NORFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in the area of Granby Street and Gilpin Avenue Monday.

Norfolk Police say the motorcyclist’s injuries are serious. No students were hurt in the crash.

Northbound Granby Street is closed from Tidewater Drive to E. Lorengo Avenue. You are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

