Motorcyclist dies after crash involving Norfolk school bus

NORFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a school bus in the area of Granby Street and E. Gilpin Avenue Monday.

Police say first responders were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Granby Street and a bus carrying students from Oceanview Elementary School was traveling eastbound on E. Gilpin Avenue when the two collided at the intersection.

The 58-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and died shortly after arrival. His name will be released once his family has been notified.

The bus driver and the students were not injured during the crash.

The traffic fatality team’s findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review and determination of charges once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-6887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips mobile app.

