Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the work week… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning, a cooler but nice start to the day. Highs will warm to near 80 this afternoon, about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies today with light winds.

Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Tuesday with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain low. We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 80s. Humidity will gradually build through mid-week.

Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s for the end of the week with more humidity. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 1st

1929 Heavy Rain: 4.75″ Norfolk

2010 Heavy Rain: 3 day event SE VA & NC. Rain totals 7 – 12”

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Leslie expected to meander over the central Atlantic for many days. Leslie is centered about 650 miles east of Bermuda and moving WSW at 6 mph. A slow southwest to south motion is forecast during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and Leslie may become a hurricane in two to three days.

