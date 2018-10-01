MASTERS OF ILLUSION back to back episodes, Friday 10/5 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

**ALL NEW** “Fast Hands, Loose Change and a Bird Out of a Cannon”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SEEING IS BELIEVING — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Eric Jones, Murray SawChuck, Greg Gleason, Bill Cook, Spidey and Ed Alonzo (#513). Original airdate 10/5/2018.

“All About the Benjamins and One Switcheroo”— (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE BIG SWITCH — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jarrett and Raja, Shoot Ogawa, Spidey, Rick Smith, Jr, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Greg Frewin and Tommy Wind (#511). Original airdate 9/21/2018.