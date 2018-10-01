Man injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Hope Avenue that left a man injured Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call of a firearms violation at 7:46 p.m. Officers who responded to the scene searched the area and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time. As of 10 p.m., the scene is still active with detectives present.

Members of VBPD’s Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

