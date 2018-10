Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - We talk with two local experts on how parents and teachers can get along. And we get details on a summit workshop designed to equip parents with useful and effective strategies to help them navigate and communicate effectively with their child’s teacher.

Spotlight on Public Education

Workshops for Parents & Teachers

October 27th

Salvation Army Kroc Center

1401 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk

To learn more visit ESHRINC.org